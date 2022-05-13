Oswego River Hawks bringing box lacrosse back to city

OSWEGO — Dan Witmer is helping to bring box lacrosse back to the city through the launch of the Oswego River Hawks.
The senior men’s box lacrosse team that will mostly feature college-aged players and other area lacrosse veterans was recently approved for entry into the startup North American Box Lacrosse League.
Games are expected to begin in mid-June for the new franchise being established through the support of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and with a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.
“We’ve been talking about doing something like this for a long time, and there are still some gaps to fill, but to see things start to fall into place is exciting,” Witmer said.
Witmer tallied 183 career victories in 28 seasons as Oswego State head men’s lacrosse coach to rank among the top 15 for wins in NCAA Division III history when he stepped down in 2010. He has helped the Oswego High School program as an assistant coach ever since and will serve as the team’s general manager.
Witmer began brainstorming for the River Hawks last summer while watching his son, Brian, play box for the Syracuse-based Salt City Eels in the now-defunct Interstate Box Lacrosse Association.
The father-son duo spoke during a car ride home from a particularly exciting outing about creating a team in Oswego to begin the process.
Dan Witmer then followed up with Buccaneers head varsity coach, Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson, who is a longtime box advocate and frequently encourages his players to play for a box team in their offseason.
After further developing plans, Brian Witmer approached Mayor Barlow, a former high school classmate, about the viability of the team in Oswego.
They soon gained access to the Anthony J. Crisafulli Ice Rink in the city to conduct weekly practices and host their home games.
“There is an excitement, enthusiasm,” Dan Witmer said. “It’s been a while since this kind of thing has happened in Oswego, and with the grant, I’d like to think that we can produce a good program and a good team.”
The NABLL was formed over the past year when a group of pre-existing teams banded together to start the new league following the IBLA shutting down. The IBLA featured nearly 50 teams around the country separated into 17 regional divisions, and the NABLL is expected to be of similar size.
The league schedule and participating teams are still being finalized but games are expected to begin around the weekend of June 17-19 with a regular season consisting of 10-12 games.
Divisional playoffs will be held in late August — Oswego is expected to be aligned with the Salt City Eels, Utica Yeti, Rochester Rovers and Rochester River Monsters — followed by a regional tournament before culminating with the national championship slated for Sept. 23-25 in Columbus, Ohio.
The River Hawks are still actively recruiting players and Witmer hopes the roster mostly contains recent local high school graduates or current college players from the area.
“We’re anticipating a younger team with a lot of college-aged players,” Witmer said. “We have a number of names on our list, but we don’t know for a fact if they’re going to play or if we’ll be making cuts. We’ll take it week to week and hope to have a finalized roster in early June.”
There are three player-coaches committed thus far. Former Onondaga Community College assistant coach and experienced men’s box player, Chris Brim, will guide the unit along with former Syracuse University All-American Dylan Donahue, and current East Syracuse-Minoa assistant coach, JD Jones.
The league is open to any men ages 18 and older who have graduated from high school.
“We’ve got guys that not only know lacrosse, but they know a lot of people, and talking with them, they’re quite confident that once the college semester ends and Section 3 guys come home for the summer, they’re going to be itching to play,” Witmer said. “The league is shaping up to be a good, competitive league.”
Oswego conducted a local men’s box lacrosse league in the early 1990’s that contained about six sponsored teams, and briefly took part in the Can-Am Lacrosse League later that decade but was unable to maintain due to expenses.
The River Hawks are also aiming to develop an in-house youth box lacrosse program this summer for boys currently playing in high school with hopes of expanding to a full travel team in future years.
Oswego High School varsity players, Logan Crannel and Kaiden Whiteside, will assist the franchise with social media.
“The city of Oswego is excited to partner with the Oswego River Hawks to bring more opportunities for Oswego youth to play lacrosse right here in our community,” Barlow stated in a press release. “By providing a home to the River Hawks at the Crisafulli rink, we can support the team, ensure long term success, and make playing lacrosse more accessible to Oswego residents.”
