OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks were unable to escape the Yeti in their much-anticipated box lacrosse debut.
Former Tully High School standout Thomas Berry scored four goals for Oswego, but the Utica Yeti outlasted the upstart River Hawks, 31-10, in the North American Box Lacrosse League clash last Saturday night at the Crisafulli Rink.
Oswego — the youthful unit featuring mostly Section 3 products, many of whom will be graduating this weekend from their respective high schools with a future in college lacrosse — is next scheduled to play Friday night at Utica.
“I’m very excited about the future of this program,” said Oswego player-assistant coach, JD Jones.
“We’re a very young team and inexperienced in box, but we have a lot of good field players, lots of young legs getting up and down,” he continued. “We have a couple young guys who are just graduating high school that are doing a majority of the scoring for us, so I think get a couple games under our belt and figure out what speed we can play at.”
Berry scored three straight goals to open the second half for Oswego, the last of which evened up the score at 8-8 before Utica took command.
The Yeti scored the next seven goals unanswered and outscored the River Hawks by a 15-1 margin in the fourth quarter of the fast-paced and intense matchup.
“We’re young, this is the first box experience for a lot of these guys, we have good lacrosse players that just need to learn the nuances of the box game,” said Oswego player-head coach, Chris Brim. “I thought we stayed strong in the first half, in the third quarter they kind of jumped on us and we didn’t have an answer.”
Oswego opened its inaugural season with a pair of key veterans missing due to previous obligations.
The River Hawks were without former Syracuse University All-American and player-assistant coach, Dylan Donahue, along with former Oswego High School and Brockport college standout, Brian Witmer, who has spent the past nine years playing and coaching the sport worldwide.
“We can only go up from here,” Jones said. “The score doesn’t reflect how hard we played, but we’re very excited about what we can do when we get everybody here and on the same page.”
Mason Blakemon from Cicero-North Syracuse scored two goals to go with two assists, while Tully’s Will Hardy added a pair of goals and assists each. Jones and defenseman Christian Ferrera added a goal apiece for the River Hawks (0-1).
“Once they start seeing a little bit of success, it’s going to be great,” Brim said. “We have a young team and some of these kids out there, and I say kids and I mean, some of them are going to graduate high school on Friday, so it was great to see those kids out there running around and their eyes start to light up when they got out there and they’re like: ‘OK, this is lacrosse.’”
The River Hawks are next scheduled to play at home on July 22, again hosting the Yeti, before a pair of home games against the Syracuse-based Salt City Eels on July 24 and 31, barring the addition of a nonleague home game.
The debut outing was attended by roughly 200 fans marking the first men’s senior-level box lacrosse action in the city since the Oswego Hawks played as part of the Can-Am League in 2001.
Oswego general manager Dan Witmer and assistant GM Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson helped to form the new franchise with the goal of providing a local outlet for area collegiate players to improve, as well as for lacrosse veterans to stay in the game.
“To see the fans come out today, and thankful for the opportunity (Nelson and Witmer) are providing for our young guys coming right out of high school and giving them an extra chance to play before they get to college,” said Jones, a former National Lacrosse League standout.
“This game can only improve their field game,” he added. “They’ve got to learn how to play in tight spaces, fit shots and passes into small areas, as well as having to up their tempo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.