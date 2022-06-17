OSWEGO — After more than two decades, men’s senior level box lacrosse is returning to Oswego this weekend.
The Oswego River Hawks will make their franchise debut against the Utica Yeti in the startup North American Box Lacrosse League at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink.
The team consists of nearly 30 players varying in experience level, all of whom are high school graduates ages 18 and above. The roster is comprised entirely of Section 3 alumni, including six players from Oswego County.
The River Hawks will play throughout the summer with home games on the concrete at Crisafulli Rink. They are currently pegged for a nine-game regular season ending July 31 with the possibility of additional nonleague games being added before playoffs.
“I just hope people come out and support us, it’s an opportunity for local kids to play, and I hope they take advantage of it, but I hope people bring the kids out to see it,” said assistant general manager Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson, who first helped bring box lacrosse to the city 30 years ago.
“There aren’t too many people that watch box lacrosse and come away thinking: ‘I don’t like that,’ usually it’s more: ‘I wish I knew about that sooner.’”
Nelson and general manager Dan Witmer — two of the longest-tenured area leaders in the sport — have worked to launch the new team that was unveiled last month with the support of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.
Nelson has been the Oswego High School head varsity coach since helping form the program more than 30 years ago, and Witmer guided the Oswego State men’s college program for 28 seasons until 2010, working as a high school assistant to Nelson for several years since.
They have turned to Chris Brim to serve as player-head coach, the defenseman is a Jordan-Elbridge graduate who played and coached at Onondaga Community College.
He will be joined by player-assistant coaches Dylan Donahue and JD Jones, both of whom played in the National Lacrosse League among other pro box lacrosse experience. Donahue is a West Genesee product and former Syracuse University All-American.
The roster has been filled out by former Section 3 standouts, many of whom are currently playing in college and seeking a summer outlet, such as 2020 Oswego High School graduate and Salisbury University sophomore, Jack Rice.
“It’s exciting, it’s local lacrosse,” Rice said. “I usually have to drive to Syracuse or somewhere else to play in a summer league.”
River Hawks goalie Chris Brancato graduated from Oswego High School in 1985 before the Buccaneers launched their varsity program. He played pro box lacrosse leagues with Nelson in the mid-1990’s and was part of the original Oswego men’s box league from that period.
“I heard they were starting a team and I had the itch, I couldn’t stay away,” Brancato said.
“I’m pumped for it and can’t wait to get back into it,” he added. “I think we’re going to be competitive.”
Players and coaches described an intensified speed and physicality in box compared to traditional field lacrosse.
The game is played in tighter confines in a hockey arena, either on concrete or turf, and the ball is almost always in play with the surrounding boards eliminating a need for typical boundary lines.
The lineups consist of five fielders and a goalie on each side, with no offside rules and a 30-second shot clock forcing teams to push the pace.
“I love it, it’s brought back the enjoyment of lacrosse, and it’s faster than field,” said 2020 Oswego High School graduate, Garrett Besaw. “It’s a smaller area and you have to be ready for contact at all times.”
Nelson compared the rising sport to hockey from a visual standpoint, mostly due to the venues, smaller goals and increased goalie pads compared to field lacrosse, but said it is played more like basketball with five players contributing on both ends.
“I think hockey fans come and they recognize things, basketball fans come, and they recognize things, football people kind of like the contact, so there are some other sports tied into it,” Nelson said.
Nelson first launched a men’s box league for Oswego residents in 1992, which eventually led him and several others, like Brancado, to pro box leagues with the Oneida Nations later that decade.
They eventually formed the Oswego Hawks in 2000, which lasted for only two seasons. Nelson cited the unsustainable model of a 23-game season and a lack of local sponsorship to help offset frequent travel and other expenses as reasons that initial foray folded.
OSWEGO RIVER HAWKS
2022 season schedule
Saturday: vs Utica Yeti, 7 p.m.
June 24: at Utica Yeti, 7 p.m.
June 26: at Salt City Eels, 1 p.m.
July 15: at Utica Yeti, 7 p.m.
July 16: vs Virginia Golden Bears
(at Utica Auditorium), noon
July 16: vs Saugerties Night Pandas
(at Utica Auditorium), 4 p.m.
July 22: vs Utica Yeti, 7 p.m.
July 24: vs Salt City Eels, 1 p.m.
July 31: vs Salt City Eels, 1 p.m.
NOTES: Home games played at Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink in Oswego; Future nonleague games could be added.
OSWEGO RIVER HAWKS
2022 team roster
Player coaches
Head coach, defenseman: Chris Brim (Jordan-Elbridge HS, Onondaga CC).
Assistant coaches/forwards: Dylan Donahue (West Genesee, Syracuse); J.D. Jones.
Forwards
Jack Rice (Oswego, Salisbury); Evan Kistner (Fulton, Morrisville); Tom Berry (Tully); Trey Jones (East Syracuse-Minoa); Dillon May (ES-M); Will Hardy (Tully, Wilbraham & Monson); Geoffrey Taylor (Oswego).
Transition Players
Garrett Besaw (Oswego); Brian Witmer (Oswego, Brockport).
Defensemen
Jake Gyder (Liverpool, Potsdam); Owen Spearing (Auburn, Brockport); Tyler Spearing (Auburn, Oswego); Nick Parrish (Fulton, Potsdam); Christian Ferrara (Fayetteville-Manlius).
Goalies
Chris Brancato (Oswego); Jason Webb (Baldwinsville, Oswego); Aaron Hewson.
Unspecified positions
Zachary Cole (Baldwinsville, Monroe); Mike Quick (Marcellus, OCC); Carson Colucci (Oswego, Brockport); Luke Hoskin (Baldwinsville, Mercyhurst); Jack Prosner (Baldwinsville, Merrimack); Sean Tierney; Mason Blakemon; Luke Ingianni.
