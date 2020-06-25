Oswego Speedway announced Wednesday that potential plans to hold its season opener July 4 have been canceled after track management was notified by state and local officials that it would not be permitted to open with fans that weekend.
The regular races for July 11 and beyond have yet to be called off as ownership intends to monitor the situation, and closed test sessions for drivers planned for Thursday, Friday, and July 3 remain on as scheduled.
“Over the last several weeks, we have been meeting with elected officials, and presented our plan to reopen,” Oswego Speedway owner John Torrese stated in a press release. “Our hopes were high, but we have learned that racetracks in New York will still not be able to open with fans for the time being. It is very disappointing to lose yet another event on our 2020 schedule.”
Oswego Speedway was originally scheduled to open for its 70th anniversary season on May 23 and the July 4 cancellation marks the sixth week of racing wiped from the original schedule.
“Unfortunately, we do not have an official timetable on when we will be able to open, and there is no confirmation on whether we will or won’t be able to race July 11,” Torrese continued. “We are still hoping to go as soon as possible. As more information comes to us, we will continue to share frequent updates on the remainder of our events.”
(0) comments
