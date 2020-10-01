OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway announced plans Sunday to hold two International Classic Weekends next season to account for the forced postponement of the annual event last month.
Track management posted the announcement to its website and confirmed plans to make up the 64th running of the Classic Weekend from May 27-29 next year. The season will also conclude with the 65th annual Classic from Sept. 3-6 in keeping with tradition.
The 64th installment of the extravaganza was originally scheduled for this past Sept. 4-6 but was called off, along with the entire 70th anniversary season this year at Oswego Speedway, due to state coronavirus restrictions.
“We are thrilled to announce plans to hold two Classics in the 2021 season,” track owner John Torrese expressed in the statement. “The great support we have received from the fans, race teams, and community throughout these unparalleled times has been overwhelming. It is very exciting to give everyone a really big thing to look forward to as we begin the countdown to May 2021.”
The first classic weekend of the 2021 campaign will kick off with practice sessions May 27 and conclude with the International Classic 200 main-event feature for Novelis Supermodifieds the night of Saturday, May 29.
Oswego Speedway plans to open May 1 for private test sessions, and will hold its first regular-season races on May 8. The track plans to hold two regular weekly events counting toward series points totals before taking a week off to prepare for the first Classic Weekend of the season.
The last race held at Oswego Speedway came on Sept. 1, 2019, when Fulton native Tyler Thompson claimed the victory to become the youngest winner in the 63-year history of the International Classic at age 17.
