Oswego YMCA men’s basketball programs

Oswego - The Oswego YMCA will hold a men’s basketball tournament and two Y men’s basketball leagues.
The basketball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. until the champion is crowned on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Oswego - The Oswego YMCA will hold a men’s basketball tournament and two Y men’s basketball leagues.
The basketball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. until the champion is crowned on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The tournament format is five versus five on a full court. It’s open to anyone 18 years and older. Minimum amount of players per team is five, maximum per team is eight. There is only room for eight teams in this tournament, so register soon.
The cost is $125 per team which includes referee fees.
The winner will earn a Y sponsored spot in the upcoming men’s league and will get their team name/year put on a plaque inside the gym and a one month membership to the Y. To register visit the welcome center at the YMCA in Oswego by Sept. 12.
The fall/winter men’s basketball league for those 18 and up will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Oct. 26. Participants will play 10 games plus playoffs. The format is five versus five on a full court. Minimum amount of players per team is five, maximum per team is eight. The cost is $200 per team. To register visit the YMCA by Oct. 14.
The fall/winter men’s basketball league for those 40 and up will be held from 7-9 p.m. Fridays beginning Oct. 28. Participants will play 10 games plus playoffs. The format is five versus five on a full court. Minimum amount of players per team is five, maximum per team is eight. The cost is $200 per team. To register visit the YMCA by Oct. 14.
The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.