Oswego YMCA over 40 basketball league

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host “Over the Hill” recreational basketball on Fridays 6-8 p.m. beginning Nov. 1. The purpose of the group is to provide a place for men, over 40 years old and not able to play in a league, a chance to play half court recreational basketball. This will provide players with an enjoyable, non-competitive aerobic exercise opportunity. The rules will be the same as in the Senior Empire State Games.
This is open to all and players do not need to be a member of the YMCA to play and there is a minimal drop in fee to participate upon entry.
The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
