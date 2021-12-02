“Over the Hill Basketball” at the Oswego YMCA

OSWEGO - The Oswego YMCA is bringing back the “Over the Hill Basketball” program starting Dec. 4. The program will run through winter, if enough interest is shown.
The program will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Saturdays and is free for Y members and $5 per day to play for non members.
“Over the Hill Basketball” provides a place for men, over 40 years old and not able to play in a league, a chance to play half court recreational basketball. The purpose is to provide them with a non-competitive aerobic exercise opportunity. The rules will be the same as in the Senior Empire State Games.
Because of the demographic it is recommended all participants are vaccinated or wear a mask. However this is not a requirement. They ask that all participants bring a water bottle, the YMCA has hands free fill stations. Also, bring a clean and dry pair of shoes.
For more information visit the Welcome Center or call 315-342-6082.
