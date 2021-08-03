Skate park now pickleball courts

The Ogdensburg Skateboard Park, located in the Greenbelt, recently had its surface repainted and four new pickeball courts were installed by the city. The skate park, according to a July 15 press release, had “been temporarily relocated to W. River Street behind the Lockwood Arena.” The press release also stated that “this relocation is to facilitate cleaning and maintenance.” City officials say the opening of the pickelball courts will depend on when the nets arrive and are installed. Matt Curatolo/The Journal
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.