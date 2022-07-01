CANTON — The Canton Pee Wee Association is looking for high school or college age kids to join the umping roster for games this summer on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Basic knowledge of either baseball or softball is enough to work at this level. We will provide training for any rules specific to this league.
“This is an excellent way to give back to the program. The younger kids love to have the older kids at their games. Further, games are paid so it’s a great way to make some extra cash. If you’ve got a teenager or a college kid sitting around this summer who wouldn’t mind a little extra income, send them our way.”
Please reach out to wendyktodd@gmail.com or 315-323-9757 if you know of someone who would be a good fit.
Some prior umps have also volunteered their time for National Merit or other scholarship programs. We are happy to be a reference in these cases.
