Canton’s Summer Lacrosse League begins Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Canton Central School.
Anyone able to play at the high school level and above is welcome. There is no cost to players. The league is pick-up with teams selected each night. This is a non-contact league.
Summer League will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night through early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.