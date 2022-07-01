Canton’s Summer Lacrosse League begins Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Canton Central School.

Anyone able to play at the high school level and above is welcome. There is no cost to players. The league is pick-up with teams selected each night. This is a non-contact league.

Summer League will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night through early August.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.