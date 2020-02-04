LAKE PLACID — The Potsdam women’s hockey team captured the gold medal at the Empire State Winter Games last weekend.
Potsdam finished ahead of New York City, which won silver, and Saratoga Springs, which took bronze.
Canton captured gold in the Under-12 girls hockey competition, winning ahead of Troy/Albany and Chazy.
Jake Demko of Lowville finished first in the men’s Open Ski competition in Ski and Snowboard Cross.
In figure skating, several area athletes finished first in their group:
Morgan Waite of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown captured first in the Novice Ladies. Hannah Costello of Ogdensburg Figure Skating Club was first in Preliminary Plus Group E. Caitlyn Reed of Massena FSC, won first in Juvenile Group C. Kennedy Shull of Malone FSC, took first in Pre-Preliminary Group K. Teagan Saiff of Potsdam FSC was first in Pre-Preliminary Group N and Sophia Xiang of Potsdam FSC took first in Beginner Group E.
Paige French of Posdam FSC took first in Beginner Group P. Autumn Morgan of FSC of Watertown was first in Pre-Preliminary Group C and Scarlett Forbes of Watertown, was first in High Beginner Group D. Abigail Smith of Potsdam was first in High Beginner Group G. Rylee Cooper of Potsdam took first in Beginner Group I. Norfolk-Norwood’s Emmary Regan, Jasmine Snow and Destiny Bailey took first respectively in Beginner Group L, Preliminary Group C and Pre-Juvenile Group E. Jenna Granger of Massena was first in Pre-Juvenile Group F.
