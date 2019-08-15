POTSDAM — Patrick Arduine of Potsdam registered a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 3 hole on Tuesday at Potsdam Town and Country Club.
Arduine, hitting from the white tees, aced the 113-yard hole with an 8-iron while golfing with Scott MacKeil, Sherry MacKeil and Paul Smith.
