POTSDAM — Seth Coates, a ninth-grader at Potsdam High School, has raced his way onto a select team of teenage luge athletes headed to PyeongChang, South Korea, site of the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

The 15-year-old Coates earned one of Team USA’s three men’s spots by collecting points in the recent North American Continental Cup series. He placed sixth in a race in Whistler, Canada on Jan. 14, then placed fifth in Park City, Utah on January 21. Ten athletes, selected from the USA Luge Junior Candidate Team, were scheduled to leave today to train and race in PyeongChang in a pre-Youth Olympic Games Test Event and Asian Continental Cup.

