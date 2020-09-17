LOWVILLE — Not everything was canceled this summer. Although the annual Dick Guyette Golf Classic for Hospice was put on hold until 2021 the organizers were still about to make a difference, donating $4,650 to Hospice of Jefferson County.
“It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives forever,” Deanna “Dee Dee” Guyette, a member of the organization committee, said. “Postponing this year’s event was not an easy decision to make; in fact, it was probably the most difficult thing we have had to do in the last 20 years. While everything was being shutdown, Hospice needed to keep going. So, this year, more than ever, Hospice needed our help.”
In lieu of the golf tourney, a ‘Practice Round’ was held at Cedars Golf Course Aug. 8, the day the tournament would have been held. Golfers took to the course throughout the day, and organizers were setup outside with raffles, T-shirts sales, giveaways and thank you gifts. The T-Shirt design carried the message “Think Outside the Green. No Tournament~No Problem. Family and Friends of Dick Guyette Helping Hospice All We Can.”
“We wanted to show that despite COVID, we are all in this together and committed to supporting Hospice,” said Mrs. Guyette.
With the unprecedented burdens placed on local businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers did not solicit funds but extended “sincere gratitude for all their past support – because without them – the longevity of this tournament would have been in jeopardy years ago.”
This was to be the last year Mrs. Guyette and her husband Randy ran the event but will stay on to organize the 20th annual event which is on track to be held August 2021.
The committee, extended “heartfelt thanks to those sponsors who were able to make donations this year,” including Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, CEM Machine, Dionne-Rumble VFW Auxiliary Post 7227, IAMAW Local Lodge 2920, Cedars Golf Course, Hillbilly Inn, Twin Village Liquors, James Blackwell, Mike and Cindy Rogan, Debbie Brown, Jane Reape, Ed Wood and in memory of Charlie Spencer, Dan McCarty and Dick Dingman.
“As we turn our attention to next year’s 20th and Final Event, we reflect upon how lucky we are to not only have such great sponsors, but also such outstanding volunteers,” Mrs. Guyette said. “We wish everyone positivity and success for the remainder of 2020 and in the fight against COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.