MASSENA — Jacob Wheeler, of Harrison, Tenn., obliterated the Major League Fishing single-day weight record as several marks fell during the first day of the General Tire Stage Five bass pro tournament on the St. Lawrence River.
Wheeler rocketed to the top the leaderboard with a haul of 47 bass, weighing 165 pounds and 1 ounce. The amount broke the previous record of 141-9 held by Justin Lucas.
The second- and third-place finishers during Friday’s Group A also surpassed the old mark. Alton Jones Jr., of Waco, Texas, caught 49 bass, weighing 147-10 and Brent Ehrler, of Redlands, Calif., caught 43 bass for 141-12.
“Goodness gracious, what a day of fishing,” said Wheeler, 31. “I can’t even express how unbelievable today was. My knees hurt, my back hurts, I feel like an old guy.”
Friday’s 40 competitors totaled 918 bass weighing 2,894 pounds, 8 ounces, which set a bass pro tour record for the 10-year-old organization for the heaviest total weight caught on a single day.
Forty more anglers will compete today in Group B as the Group A participants will take the day off during the two-day qualifying round.
Lucas, who sits sixth after the first day, received the $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award for his smallmouth bass of 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Wheeler said he used a couple of different baits for his record-breaking output.
“I caught a lot of fish on a pink Ned Bait and a lot on a (Googan Baits) Blue Penny (Rattlin’ Ned Bait) on a Ned rig,” he said. “That was pretty much the deal for me, just switching it up between the Rattlin’ Ned and couple of other different Ned baits. It was pretty typical smallmouth fishing, just not a typical day.”
Second-place finisher Jones Jr. relied on a drop-shot rig.
“That was such a fun day that I will never forget,” he said. “I caught 147 pounds and finished the day in second.”
Group A returns to fish Sunday and Group B will fish again Monday. After the qualifying round, the competitors in second through 20th from both groups will advance to Tuesday’s knockout round. The winner of each qualifying group advances automatically to the Wednesday’s championship round. The top eight finishers in the knockout round also advance to the championship.
Anglers take off from the Massena Intake Boat Launch ramp at 9 a.m. each day and takeoff and takeout ceremonies are held at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day. The competition is also livestreamed at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
A Kids’ Fishing Derby that will involve youth fishing alongside Bass Pro Tour anglers takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Fobare’s Pond in Massena.
GENERAL TIRE STAGE FIVE AT THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER
Top Group A finishers after Day 1: Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 47 bass, 165-1; Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 49 bass, 147-10; Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif., 43 bass, 141-12; Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz., 41 bass, 135-3; Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas, 45 bass, 132-9; Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., 36 bass, 125-8; Cody Meyer, Star, Idaho, 40 bass, 121-11; Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., 37 bass, 115-12; Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J., 34 bass, 115-0; Jonathon VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., 29 bass, 94-4.
Dean Rojas, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 30 bass, 86-6; David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va., 26 bass, 85-2; Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala., 25 bass, 84-4; Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif., 28 bass, 81-12; Kevin VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., 23 bass, 78-7; Brandon Coulter, Knoxville, Tenn., 21 bass, 72-11; Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark., 25 bass, 70-15; Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn., 22 bass, 67-3; Roy Hawk, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 22 bass, 66-11; Greg Vinson, Wetumpka, Ala., 23 bass, 66-10.
(0) comments
