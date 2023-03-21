Recreation Commission seeks skates donations

The Ogdensburg City Recreation Commission is looking to replenish its supply of hockey and figure skates at the Richard Lockwood Arena.
Anyone who would like to donate skates should place them in a donation book at the Ed Dobisky Community Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
