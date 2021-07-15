LISBON — Both levels of the Lisbon Recreation Summer Baseball produced mound gems in recent Northern New York Youth Sports action.
On Monday Lucas Gravlin and Cooper Rutherford combined on a one-hitter with no earned runs as the 15U team dropped Potsdam 5-3. Last Tuesday Griffin Walker spun a three-hit shutout as Lisbon blanked Edwards-Knox 12-0 in 18U action.
15U Duo Stingy
Lucas Gravlin struck out eight, walked four and allowed just one hit pitching the first five innings of Monday’s win over Potsdam. Cooper Rutherford closed out the final two innings for the Knights who scored three runs in the first inning.
A well-balanced winning offense featured Connor Flack with one hit and one run scored, Cooper Rutherford with one hit, two runs and two RBIs, Lucas Gravlin with one hit, Matt Bleau with one hit, one run and one RBI, Tyler Sovie with one RBI, Tryson Biller with one hit, Blake Woods with one run and one hit and William Pirie with one hit.
“The boys played very good fundamental Baseball tonight. I think we only had one mistake defensively tonight and as we have all season we continue to be aggressive on the bases.
Lucas Gravlin started off slow in the first and second inning but finished very strong. I thought overall Lucas pitched very well. Cooper Rutherford came in to close it out and shut Potsdam Down tonight. Potsdam is a very solid team. They played well tonight,” said Lisbon Coach Lucas Smith
Walker Hurls Shutout
Griffin Walker hurled a three-hit shutout and singled twice in an 11-hit winning offense as Lisbon blanked Edwards-Knox 12-0 in North Country Youth Sports 18U Baseball action on Tuesday night. Walker struck out nine for Lisbon which scored six runs in the sixth inning. The winning offense featured a triple by Isaac LaRock and doubles by Dave Pirie, Cooper Rutherford and Armando Lazaro.
Jayden and Trent Williams singled twice in the win and JJ Lottie and Caleb Barbarito doubled for E-K.
