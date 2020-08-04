DENMARK — After back-to-back years of runner-up finishes, the Malone Golf Club finally got its Six-Man title.
With four players shooting below 80, Malone finished the weekend at Carlowden Country Club with a total score of 935 in the NNYGA event, defeating second-place St. Lawrence University by 12 strokes.
“I know we talk about it all the time when we get together, we talked about it early in the year,” Joe Delisle said. “We’re pretty happy to finally get it.”
Delisle took home the trophy for best individual performance finishing with a two-day 151 total.
Malone golfers Trent Thomas and Phil Swamp finished tied for second at 154.
Across the board, scores for Sunday were generally higher than they were Saturday. Watertown Golf Club had the toughest drop off, its top six scores for Sunday were 35 strokes more than Saturday’s total.
After an early morning downpour, the skies cleared up, allowing for a mostly sunny day of golf. However, windy conditions persisted throughout the day, causing problems for many of the golfers, particularly on the front nine where the layout is more open.
“It was a completely different course,” Delisle said. “The tee boxes were the same but I was hitting different shots into the greens, the ball wasn’t bouncing the same way it was yesterday. The greens weren’t rolling quite the same way. It felt like they grew a little bit more. So, they were holding the lines a little bit more than they did yesterday (when) it seemed everything was flying toward the valley.”
Thomas, in his first year on the Malone six-man team, had the lowest score of any non-junior on Saturday, shooting a 72. He followed that up with an 82 on Sunday.
Day two of the tournament is similar to match play style with the three members of each tee time group representing a different team in that tier of the standing.
On Sunday, a representative from Malone, Watertown and St. Lawrence University, the top three teams going into the day, faced off against each other.
This led to a different mentality for the golfers.
“You can feel it a little bit, like on the first few holes you’re trying to feel out how all your competitors are doing,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day you just have to play the course.”
The final top four were Malone, St. Lawrence, Partridge Run of Canton and Potsdam. Partridge Run finished Saturday in fifth place, but had three golfers break 80 on Sunday, giving them a 952 score.
Danny Christy led club in the tournament with a score of 157.
“It went pretty well, definitely a lot better than yesterday,” he said. “I think the course played more difficult with the wind and some of the pin placements, but we were able to hit more shots and (the) short game came a little easier.”
Potsdam maintained its spot in fourth place in large part thanks to Tyler Berkman, the 14-year-old junior, who, with a score of 142, won the junior individual title.
While an incredibly talented golfer, Berkman was able to learn a lot from watching other experienced golfers participate in the tournament.
“I like it a lot, I think it’s cool,” Berkman said. “Watching other people, like the other individual best scorers, is really great because they just strike the ball so well.”
Massena didn’t win the Six-Man tournament, but Jake Amo had one of its best highlights.
On the tee of the fourth hole, Amo, using a 7-iron lifted the ball into the air and watched as it hit the green and one hopped into the hole, giving him a hole-in-one.
“I hit it well, and it was dropping in and I’m like ‘that looks pretty good,’” Amo said. “It landed about five feet from the (green) and one-hopped into the cup.”
For Amo, it was his first career hole-in-one.
“I was kind of like, what do I do?” he said. “I just put my finger up in the air and was like check that out.”
For Amo, this weekend was his first time playing at Carlowden. He got a sense of what the fourth hole was like on Saturday.
“It’s a pretty tough hole, it plays about 180 but today was down wind so I can take a couple of clubs less,” Amo said. “I just wanted to hit a good shot, the hole before I made double (bogey), so I just wanted to collect myself and play well after that.”
