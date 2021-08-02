The fourth annual 2 Birds with 1 Stone Bass Tournament will held on Sept. 26 from the Black Lake Boat Launch beginning at 6 a.m. and climaxing with a 3 p.m. weigh-in. The entry fee is $60 per team/boat which includes 2 adults and one child under 15. Teams will sign up at the launch.
The tournament honors the memory of highly respected bass angler Chuck Roach and each year the event benefits a deserving person who is battling cancer.
This year’s tournament will benefit James Henderson who has been the manager at the Heuvelton Stewart’s Shop for the past 11 years. He was diagnosed with T-cell/Hisiocyte-rich large B-Cell Lymphoma, which is a form of Non - Hodgkins Lymphoma. He has stage 4, which is in remission.
“Mark your calendars for September 26, 2021 and raise some money for this wonderful family. This being the fourth year, I am beyond amazed that this tournament has come this far. Each year, I ask for one more boat then the year before and one more team. Last year this didn’t happen, but we raised more money,” said Tournament Director and Founder Angela J. Roach.
“This is my goal every year. Please help me keep this dream going. If you are unable to attend, or fish but wish to help the Hendersons, please mail your donations, made out to: James Henderson, to Angela J Roach c/o 2 Birds with 1 Stone, 2008 State Hwy 184, Heuvelton, NY 13654. If you have any questions, please call me at 315-854-1941. Please leave me a message and I will call you back.”
Fifty percent of the entry fees will go to the Henderson family and on the morning of the tourney there will be a donation jar at the tournament to collect additional funds for the family.
A memory plaque will go to the first place team and a Lunker Award will be presented donated by Chuck’s Disposal Service. There will be payouts for the top four teams and for the lunker.
“I strongly believe in the Golden Rule which is ‘Do Unto Others.’ Lets make the tournament a huge success for this beautiful family,” said Roach. “James will be in our prayers that he stays in remission.”
The fund-raising efforts of the tournament will include an auction for a lifetime membership to BASS and two Tactical Bass Rods which were donated by Skeeter. The auction will begin on Aug. 1.
Henderson is 47 years old, he grew up in North Carolina and has been the manager of the Stewart’s Shop in Heuvelton for the past 11 years. He was a an avid angler on Black Lake for eight years before arthritis forced him to give up fishing and sell his bass boat. At the Stewart’s Shop he would have daily conversations with the late Chuck Roach about fishing on Black Lake.
Henderson married Janet Bertrand in 2006 and adopted her two young boys.
In 2019, he lost 51 pounds and was diagnosed with stage four non-hodgins lymphoma. His treatment journey began on Dec. 13 2019 and he had four regimens of chemo to wipe out the cancer before getting a stem cell transplant in November of 2020.
Chuck Roach, the father-in-law of Angela J. Roach, loved fishing and loved fishing on Black Lake as a member of the Northern New York Bassmasters Club and the Federation Club. He was also active in the NNY Junior Bassmasters Club.
The name of the tournament 2 Birds with 1 Stone remembers how Angela asked Chuck to walk her down the aisle when she married his son, Chris.
“I lost my stepfather when I was 16 and he never had a daughter so asked him if he wanted to kill two birds with one stone,” said Angela Roach. “I wanted to do a Memory Fishing Tournament to honor the man who taught not only his sons Arnold and Chris to fish but also his grandsons Eric, Connor, Parker, Landon. I also wanted to host a tournament which would help a family fighting cancer with travel expenses.”
