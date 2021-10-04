HEUVELTON SKYWAY LEAGUE
Week 4: Abar’s 12-4, SH Electric 10-6, Doug’s 9-7, SLFCU 7-9, Service Master 6-10, Obvious Signs 4-12
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 212(558), Mary Hayes 200(517), Erica Scott 182(437), Winnie DeLorenzo 179(447), Leona Jones 172(441), Kira Hammond 171(478), Holli Hazelton 169(442), Dawn Pike 163(462), Karen Clancy 158(438), Lisa Hammond 158, Shelly Sanderson 156(426), Jamie Friot 155(421), Shelly Murdock 155(405), Sarah Garnsey 153(401), Lori Potter 149(402), Vicki Thornhill 148(437), Julie Rexford 148, Coco Lemieux 147(418), Morgan Showers 147, Stacy Gushea 147, Heidi Czenepak 142, Gayle Gollinger 142, Marlene McAllister 137, Velma Gushea 137, Amanda Hooper 128, Debbie Hannan 128
Splits: Holli Hazelton 5-6, Coco Lemieux 4-5-7, 4-5, Jamie Friot 4-5, Dawn Pike 4-5
Results: Service Master 4-Obvious Signs 0, SLFCU 1-SH Electric 3, Abar’s 4-Doug’s 0
Schedule: SH Electric vs Doug’s, Obvious Signs vs Abar’s, SLFCU vs Service Master.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 5: Armstrong’s 14.5-5.5, Casey’s 12.5-7.5, Shady Brook Farms 11-9, Stanton’s 10-10, River Myst Winery 6-14, WWV 6-14
Highlights: Dawn Mills 240(587), Dawn Pike 190(511), Donna Mills 189(525), Mikayla Pike 188(432), Vicki Fishbeck 185(537), Coleen LaMere 183(511), Winnie DeLorenzo 182(475), Nicole Law 181(505), Myrna Wells 180(431), Cathy Leslie 173(512), Annette Besaw 168(482), Nicole Ritchie 158(459), Tina James 148(412), Kathy Skelly 147, Marlene McAllister 146, Casey Caldwell 142, Lois Armstrong 140, Jacki Kelly 139, Debra Pearl 137, Linda Hodge 135, Marsha Ploof 135, Carole Lebel 125, Toni Scharf 113, Jean LaJoy 110, Jamie Bennett 107
Splits: Vicki Fishbeck 2-7, 5-7, Lois Armstrong 3-10, Jamie Bennett 2-5-7, Winnie DeLorenzo 3-10, Cathy Leslie 5-10, Casey Caldwell 2-7, Dawn Pike 2-7
Results: Shady Brook Farms 2-Stanton’s 2, River Myst Winery 3-WWV 1, Casey’s 2.5-Armstrong’s 1.5
Schedule: WWV vs Armstrong’s, Casey’s vs Stanton’s, Shady Brook Farms vs River Myst Winer
