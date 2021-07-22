ADR Telecom forged an 11 under round to take weekly honors in the Men’s Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park while Team HAHA used a second place finish to hold first place with a 27-32 lead over HillBillies RIP.
Andy Manke birdied the 14th and 16th holes in a round of 43 and Jaime Alonso posted a 42 to lead ADR Telecom which also received a 45 from Gary Seymour and a 56 from Dave Rishe. Team HAHA placed second with a seven under week for its fourth straight top two finish. Other birdies were scored by Phil Cosmo on 17 and Chris Guimond at 17.
Chris Guimond took individual honors with a 36 followed by 38s from Phil Cosmo, Derek VanHouse and Jordan Backus. Rounding out the leaderboard were Gary Guimond at 40 and Ed Barr and Mike Tooley at 41.
League Standings: Team HAHA 27, HillBillies RIP 32, Gary & Aileen’s 37, Team VanHouse 37.5, Pepsi Cola 38.5, ADR Telecom 49, The Place 59.
Week’s Finish: ADR Telecom -11 (1), Team HAHA -7 (2), Team VanHouse -6 (3), Pepsi -5 (4), HillBillies -4 (5.5), Gary & Aileen’s -4 (5.5), Place -1 (7),
