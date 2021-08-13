The Northern New York Bassmasters Club held a tournament on Sunday out of Waddington in memory of Al O’Marah and enjoyed fine catches of smallmouth and largemouth bass.
O’Marah was a prime mover in the development of the Northern New York Bassmasters Club into one of the very best in New York State and was instrumental in the formation of junior bassmasters club while fighting cancer in the final years of his life.
He would be very proud that the NNY Junior Bassmasters Club has become the standard of exc ellence statewide not only for their angling skills but their volunteer service with BASS tournaments which come to fish on the St. Lawrence Club.
The NNY Junior Bassmasters Club is directed by his sister, Arlene O’Marah Kiah, and his longtime angling friend in the NNY Bassmasters Club in James Moore.
At the Waddington Tournaent Allison Bell and Connor Bell of Lisbon weighed in the best bags in the Junior and High School Clubs and lunkers of the day were landed by Cael McCarthy and Cole Woods.
Allison Bell weighed in 13.42 pounds and Jason Bell finished with 15.61 pounds.
Cael McCarthy landed the biggest fish of the day with a 4.66 Junior Club Lunker and Cole Woods led the High School Club with a 4.22 pound fish.
Hosmer’s Marina donated the Lunker and Sportsmanship Awards which were presented to Austin Spriggs in the Junior Club and Trent Farrand in the High School Club.
JUNIOR CLUB
First place — Allison Bell 13.42
Second place — Hunter Bouchey 9.21
Third place — Lawson Robla 8.93
Fourth place — Liam Fields 8.91.
Lunker — Cael McCarthy 4.66
Sportsmanship Award — Austin Spriggs
HIGH SCHOOL
First place — Connor Bell 15.61
Second place — Ty Jacobs 10.89
Third place — Jacob Farley 10.15
Lunker — Cole Woods 4.22
Sportsmanship Award — Trent Farrand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.