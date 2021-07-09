There is a new leader in the race for the wings.
The duo of George Beaulieu/Jeff Smith has taken a 1 and 1/2 point lead over Bob Williams/Tom Briggs in the Ogdensburg Elks Club League at the St. Lawrence State Park.
George admits that he has been grooming the pin placements to take advantage of his and partner Smith’s putting game.
The usual high scoring duo of JB/Premo put up their usual numbers but were no match for the new league leaders. Bob/Tom don’t seem to be too concerned as their is plenty of season left and feel that their experience will eventually pay off. Lurking in the wings for the wings is the steady combo of Alonso/Bell who have moved into 3rd after taking 7 and 1/2 from Woods/Claxton.
The Ed/Mark Charlton combo jumped up to 4th by beating John Bressett for 8pts. Breezy went solo as he states he gave Doc Duprey a week off as he felt he had been carrying the team anyway. Breezy was quoted “I won’t make that mistake again”.
Other strong showings for the week came from the ever improving Vern Williams/Gary Wilson team who both shot 48 and Dale Wells/Scott Bradley who both shot 49. The Wells/Bradley had a rough start as it appeared that they had lost a golf ball off the first tee. They were frantically searching the 3rd fairway as it is a matter of pride that the master ball retrievers not come up on the negative they returned to finish the 1st hole.
A sleepless night was avoided when eagle eye Kroeger found the missing ball and later returned it to the rightful owner at the end of the day. Truly a Hallmark Moment. Representative of the Elks League strong code of ethics.
Members are reminded that there is a lost and found table in the clubhouse with several items that are being identified as possibly lost items from our members. Items included are 2 knees braces,a half bottle of Geritol,a set of false teeth, an application to Cedars Nursing Home and a pair of slightly used adult pampers.
If the price of chicken wings continues to rise these items will be auctioned off at the end of the year to cut back on menu expense. Rick states he will be more diligent in his contributions to the swear jar and he is thinking of having his Social Security Check being directly deposited.
JUNE 30 LEADERBOARD
Low Gross — Alonso 36, Tom Pinkerton 39.
Low Net — Scott Bradley, Dale Wells Gary Wilson.
Closest to the Pin — Alonso.
High Team Points — Ed/Mark Charlton 8 pts from Team Bressett/Duprey.
Birdies — Mullaly -1,Alonso -9.
Standings — Beaulieu-Smith 50.5, B.Williams-Briggs 49, Alonso-Bell 48, E. Charlton-M. Charlton 45.5, Cosmo/Hannan 45, < Bresett-McGrath 43.5, Deloney-Hewko 43.5, Bateman-Monnat 43, Pinkerton-Irvine 43, Fitchette-Burgess 42.5, Mullaly-Garrabrant 42.5, S. Williams-Mills 41, S. Matthews-B. Matthews 40, V. Williams-Wilson 39.5, Moran-McRoberts 39, Tebo-Taylor 38, Montpetit-Clegg 37.5, J. Bresett-Duprey 37, Kroeger-Herzog 37, Woods-Claxton 37,Pirie-Loffler 37, McKee-Bell 37, Connor-Boyer 34 Badlam-Premo 31, Spriggs-Burns 29.5, Wells-Bradley 27.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.