The St. Lawrence State Park Golf Course has announced the starting dates for the Men’s 4-Man League and the Ben Cordwell Men’s Senior Golf League.
The Ben Cordwell Senior League will start on Friday May 13.
Members of 4-Men’s League can now begin shooting qualifying rounds for a league average. Three rounds are due due by May 25, two fronts and one back, and players should place cards in mail box at course and put full names and team name on card.
League play will begin on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.