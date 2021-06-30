OGDENSBURG — Registration for the July12-15 USCG Auxiliary’s “Boat America” virtual, boating safety class closes on July 2. Preregistration is required and students must attend four nightly two hour classes to complete the course.
To register, for further information, or for additional class dates and times call 315-605-8041 or email cgauxogdensburg@gmail.com. Include name, birthdate, address, email, and phone number in correspondence.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org
