MASSENA — Dannie Bracy’s round of 76 took Medalist Honors at the Northern New York 6-Women Tournament in Massena on July 21. The 76, her lowest in tournament play this season, bested golfers from Malone, Canton, Gouverneur, Potsdam, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Massena. Bracy plays the number one spot for the Ogdensburg Ladies Golf Association and led OLGA to a 5th-place position. Jean Bracy playing in the Senior slot, tied with Marie Vrooman of Gouverneur for nine holes.
Earlier in the week, Sue Phillips Watson carded a 49 at Ladies Day at the State Park. She also took honors in Odd Hole Number Play on the Back Nine with a 22. High humidity and the threat of rain kept OLGA’s numbers down with only seven women playing.
