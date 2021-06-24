Great strategy by Tommy Briggs.
He sent Bob Williams on a fishing trip and brought in Skinner to help the team hold first place in the Ogdensburg Elks Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Skinner shot a 41 to compliment Tommy’s 44 and they took six points from Chubby and Crotch.
Lurking closely in the battle for chicken wings are: George Beaulieu/Jeff Smith followed by Merrill Bresett/Bob McGrath and Jaime Alsonso/Travis Bell.
Jaime played to a season best 36 and credits daily swing coaching from Barry and Rose for their input. The ever humble Jaime did remark that he had to drop last season’s swing coach Butch because he was spending the entire round encouraging him to change his swing in an effort to keep him out of the middle of the fairway and closer to areas where golf balls could be found.
Super sub Jimmy Adams was the only other golfer to break 40 and wants other golfers to know that his services are available for the mere price of two Bud Lite Limes (or Coors Edge) per round.
Vern Williams broke out of his funk and shot a season best 44 which was probably the low net for the week but the league does not track those stats.
Art Connor and Chris Clegg continue to demonstrate the importance for playing in the middle of the fairway as neither has lost a ball in several seasons. Breezy is waiting in the wings but he needs to adjust to the pin placements if he is going to score. Speaking of pin placements George stated that he placed the pins in the middle of the greens but that the overall scoring did not improve.
To quote George “I’m in the wine business not the whine business”.
Fellow Elks need to play on Thursday and see where he puts the pins and tee boxes to appreciate his work. He also suggested that golfers need to suck it up and work on getting the ball to hold in the parking lot.
It should be noted that after watching Millsy tee off on number two Tommer bought Scratchy a hard hat for Father’s Day. Scotty continues to try and mentor his partner but to no avail as he states “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks”.
Speaking of Fathers’ Day the league has father/son combos in Ben/Bob Matthews, Bob/Scotty Williams and Ed/Mark Charlton. The halfway point of the league is approaching and for July 7 we will be having a captain and crew format.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
Bob Williams -Tom Briggs 38, George-Jeff 36.52, Merrill-Bob 34.5, Jaime-Travis 34.5, Ed-Mark 34, Fox-Pink 32.5, Spike-Ed 32.5, Bob-Ben 32.5, Scotty-Millsy 32.5, Coz-Tommer 32.5, Ralph-Carl 31.5, Breezy-Doc 31, Mel-Butch 31, John-Steve 31, Tom-Jerry 29, Tebo-Taylor 28.5, Pete-Clegg 28.5, Vern-Gary 28, Chubby-Crotch 28, Todd-Jim 27.5, Paul-Doug 26.5, Kreg-Herg 26.5, Art-Wally 25.54.5, JB-Rick 24.5, Tim-Tom 23, Scott-Dale 28.5.
WEEK’S HIGHLIGHTS
Low Gross: Jaime Alonso 36, Jimmy Adams 39.
Low Net: Vern Williams 44
Closest to the Pin: Steve Garrabrant
High Team Points: Vern Williams/GaryWilson 8.5 from Todd McKee/Aaron Charlton
Birdies: Chubby Woods(1),Henry Lago(5),Jaime Alonso(9) and Steve Garrabrant(9)
