CAN-AM LEAGUE
Standings: Canton Crew (78.5), Dingalings (66), Ogd. Bowl (60.5), Bitchez (53),
Big Cheese (52), Fluffy Bunnies (49), As Is Tradition (49), Mizfits (40)
March 23 Results: Mizfits 0 – Ogd. Bowl 4, Fluffy Bunnies 3 – Dingalings 1, Bitchez 4 – As Is Tradition 0, Canton Crew 4 – Big Cheese 0
Schedule: As Is Tradition vs. Canton Crew, Bitchez vs. Big Cheese, Dingalings vs. Mizfits, Ogd. Bowl vs. Fluffy Bunnies.
High Scores: Chris McCollum 671, Dean Washburn 640, Brad O’Shea 635, Kris Berg 624, Dawson Norman 622, Don Woods 616, Kiley French 584, Jeff Norman 567, Reg Mclear 563, Jay Kench 562, Chris Rotramel 534, Steve Marlow 530,
Tom Woods 529,Rob Edie 511, Doug Marlow 510
Splits: 5,6: Mike Durki, Dean Washburn, 7,8: Mia, James Sieja 5,6,10: James Sieja, 2,7: Dave Robillard
