CAN-AM LEAGUE
Standings: Canton Crew (79.5), Dingalings (67),Ogd. Bowl (61.5), Bitchez (58.5), Big Cheese (52), As Is Tradition (52),Fluffy Bunnies (51.5), Mizfits (42)
Results: As Is Tradition 3 – Canton Crew 1, Bitchez 4 – Big Cheese 0, Dingalings 2 – Mizfits 2, Ogd. Bowl 1 – Fluffy Bunnies 3.
Schedule: Canton Crew vs. Dingalings, Ogd. Bowl vs. Bitchez, Big Cheese vs. As Is Tradition, Fluffy Bunnies vs. Mizfits.
High Scores: Kevin Woods 623, Earl Carter 576, Nate Richer 574, Steve Marlow 570, Chris Rotramel 569, Tom Woods 559, Dean Washburn 552, Brad O’shea 540, James Sieja 534, Don Woods 531, Kiley French 527, Dawson Norman 523, Brandon Vallance 515.
Splits: 5,6: Ann Hubert, Brandon Vallance, 4,5,7: Ann Hubert 3,10: Kevin McCollum, Nate Richer, Ron French, Don Woods 6,7: Shelley O’Shea, Peter Smithers, 2,7,8: Jim Downs 5,7: Tom Woods.
