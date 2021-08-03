Casual is always a watch word at the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Oswegatchie Golf Challenge.
And Chip Bracy was definitely in the swing of things and delivered a great swing.
He showed at the Trafalgar Park tee off area in flip flops and borrowed some pink golf balls and a seven iron from sister and then settled the best shot of the day 2 feet and eight inches from the pin on the green on the other side of the Oswegatchie River.
Bracy earned $100 for gaining Closet To the Pin honors on a day when Youth Division winner Michael Myers delivered the second best shot of the day at 3-11, Tyler Carrow topped the Men’s Division at 6-10 and Lisa Whitcombe took the Women’s Division title at 11-3.
At total 82 entries made for a very successful event which raised over $700 for the Seaway Festival.
“We had a good day and a lot of the golfers tried more than one time. The St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union provided $400 for the prizes and things went well,” said Kim Demers speaking for the Lions Club volunteers who have directed the event for several years.
“It was a lot of fun with some great shots.”
OSWEGATCHIE GOLF CHALLENGE
Closest To The Pin: Chip Bracy 2-8 $100.
Men’s Division
Tyler Carrow 6-10 $50, Job Edwards 7-2 $25, Alex Whitman 8-6 $15, Don Edwards 9-0 $10
Women’s Division
Lisa Whitcombe 11-3, Bridget BeBee 11-8 $25, Jen Bracy 34-4 $15, Carol Molinari 52 $10
Youth Division
Michael Myers 3-11 $50, Seth Sholette 8-11 $25, Peyton Cobb 11-7 $15, Roco Testani 13-7 $10
