Char’s Bar of Lisbon lifted its Grasse River Oldtimers Softball League record to 4-5 with a 23-9 win over Upper Deck of Canton.
Larry Mehaffy lined four singles, Rob Anderson connected for two singles and a double and Bill LaFaver and Tim Ashley doubled twice to lead the Char’s offense. Adam Duvall and Lucas Smith singled and doubled, Jeff Hutchins singled twice and Chris Fitzgerald and Pete LaBella singled in support of BJ Doyle and Tim Ashley who combined to pitch the win.
The eight-team race features a multi-team race for the regular season title led by TM Construction at 7-1 followed by the Skunk’s Nest at 7-1-1, SND at 7-2 and TTS Tree Service at 6-2-1. Char’s and the Casablanca stand at 4-5 followed by GTS at 2-7, Shoulette’s Bottle Redemption at 1-8 and Upper Deck at 1-8.
In other games Friday TTS downed Shoulette’s 7-3, the Casablanca outscored GTS 15-11 and SND outscored the Skunk’s Nest 19-10.
