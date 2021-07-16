OSWEGO — The longtime members and newcomers from the “Cold Steel,” fishing team were equally emotional following their victory in the pro division at the Oswego Pro Am Trout and Salmon Tournament.
The unit guided by Captain Tom Burke won $4,300 for their first-place finish among the pros in contention over the two-day tourney held on July 10 and 11 at the Port of Oswego.
The victory marks the fifth in the prestigious area event for Burke, Andy Bliss, and Rob Ripka, while John Williams added another title with the squad and newcomer Rob Clark broke through for his first championship at the Oswego Pro Am.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s your first one or your tenth one,” Bliss said afterward. “It’s one of those things where you don’t do it for the money, you do it for the respect and admiration of your peers, so to compete with all these people that are really great fishermen, day in and day out you might not catch them but if you can put two good days together and end up on top, that’s what we look for.”
The squad caught a combined 17 fish over the two-day outing for a total weight of 224 pounds to top the 12-team field and edge out the second-place unit, “Five More Minutes,” along with the third-place squad, “Mister Squirrelly.”
Cold Steel was also credited with the “Big Fish Award,” for $1,000 after reeling in a 24-pound specimen.
“This means everything,” Clark said of his first win. “I’ll probably go home and cry. I’m getting choked up talking about it now.”
Burke of Altmar and Bliss of Oswego, who both charter fishing boats around the county, started the Cold Steel team together in May 1999. Ripka, who lives in Pulaski and co-founded “Fat Nancy’s Tackle Shop,” was quickly added to the group while Williams and Clark were more recent additions.
The group plays together in multiple tournaments each year and has been a perennial threat to take the Oswego Pro Am title for most of the past two decades.
“Fishing with these guys over the years has been so much fun,” Ripka said. “They’re so good at what they do and I just kind of come and tag team along, and I really appreciate them having me on the team.”
In addition to their five titles, Burke and Bliss’ grouping has placed second on three separate occasions.
The Oswego Pro Am just finished its 25th outing overall, having endured for 23 straight years before high water levels prompted a cancelation in 2019. Captain Ken Krott led a new committee to bring the tourney back last summer.
Burke noted that the competition has steadily improved throughout his years of involvement.
“You realize after a while that pretty much everybody in the Pro-Am has a decent chance of winning it, so it’s actually harder to just be consistent,” Burke said. “We’re just trying to finish in the top five every year, especially with this being our home court.”
Bliss said that Cold Steel was forced to shift its strategy once they hit the water on both days and credited the overall versatility and work ethic of the group to claim the title. They lost a fish with three minutes left on the final day and left the water with an ominous feeling that it would cost them.
They aimed to regroup quickly for a repeat performance at the Sodus Pro Am, which was slated for this weekend. The team with the best combined score from the Oswego and Sodus Pro Am events will be awarded the “East End Pro Cup.”
“I think about these days and losses we’ve had, fish that we missed from 15 years ago still haunt me in my dreams, so to pull it off today is the top of the mountain,” Bliss said of the victory. “We’re going to relish this win and look forward to going to Sodus and trying to do it again.”
The amateur division was won by “Warship,” which topped the 17-team field. The Oswego Pro Am is slated to be held again next year on July 9-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.