Mark your calendar for the Summer Sunset Series! Races this year take place June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9.
The one mile fun run starts at 7:15 p.m., followed by the 5K cross country race at 7:30. Registration and race start location is the J-lot at St. Lawrence University off of Park Street.
Races fall on the second Tuesday of the month. Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcomed. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. in the J-lot on the St. Lawrence University campus in Canton, NY. There is no pre-registration. Those who complete all three races can earn a short-sleeved T-shirt.
Entry fee is $7 for the series or $3 for a single event. Please bring cash or check as we are not set up for credit cards.
For further information contact Suna Stone at 315-229-5105 or smcmasters@stlawu.edu.
