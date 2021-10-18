OSWEGATCHIE LEAGUE
Week 7: Shady Brook Farms 18-10, Casey’s 17.5-10.5, Armstrong’s 15.5-12.5, Stanton’s 14-14, WWV 11-17, River Myst Winery 8-20
Highlights: Dawn Mills 267(644), Ethel Payne 215(596), Vicki Fishbeck 195(541), Annette Besaw 185(465), Donna Mills 183(521), Jamie Bush 182(5147), Coleen LaMere 175(472), Marlene McAllister 173(417), Cathy Leslie 170(456), Nicole Ritchie 167(423), Catie Dominy 167(413), Mikayla Pike 164(475), Lois Armstrong 161, Dawn Pike 160(451), Myna Wells 160(413), Winnie DeLorenzo 153(448), Lori Potter 156(424), Marsha Ploof 156, Tina James 145, Jamie Bennett 142, Casey Caldwell 141(401), Jacki Kelly, 135, Debra Perry 130, Kathy Skelly 129, Toni Scharf 118, Makenzie Payne 114, Jean LaJoy 110, Patricia Peterson 108, Carole Lebel 99
Splits: Tina James 3-10, Nicole Ritchie 3-10, Dawn Pike 2-7, 3-10, Patricia Peterson 4-5, Vicki Fishbeck 2-7, Debra Perry 2-7, Casey Caldwell 4-5
Results: Stanton’s 3-River Myst Winery 1, Shady Brook Farms 4-Armstrong’s 0, WWV 2-Casey’s 2
Schedule: Shady Brook Farms vs Casey’s, Stanton’s vs WWV, River Myst Winery vs Armstrong’s
