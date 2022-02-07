Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 22: SH Electric 61-27, Service Master 50-38, SLFCU 41-47, Abar’s 39-49, Obvious Signs 38-50, Doug’s 35-53
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 190(534), Connie McAllister 188(515), Holli Hazelton 188(450), Dawn Pike 181(470), Kira Hammond 178(437), Lori Potter 168(430), Sam Downing 166(473), Lisa Hammond 166(416), Shelly Sanderson 164(440), Marlene McAllister 164(400), Coco Lemieux 158, Winnie DeLorenzo 155(400), Mary Hayes 149(423), Erica Scott 149(413), Vicki Thornhill 149, Barbie Mallot 149, Kendra Mitchell 148, Sarah Garnsey 147, Morgan Showers 146(406), Julie Rexford 146, Jamie Friot 145(406), Karen Morley 145, Amanda Hooper 141, Velma Gushea 131, Leona Jones 129, Debbie Hannan 115
Splits: Winnie DeLorenzo 5-10, Sarah Garnsey 3-10, Morgan Showers 3-10, Sam Downing 5-6-10, Shelly Sanderson 2-7, Coco Lemieux 3-10, Vicki Fishbeck 3-10,
Results: Service Master 3-Abar’s 1, Doug’s 2-SLFCU 2, SH Electric 4-Obvious Signs 0
Schedule: Obvious Signs vs SLFCU, Abar’s vs SH Electric, Service Master vs Doug’s.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 23: Casey’s 53.5-38.5, Shady Brook Farms 51-41, Stanton’s 48-44, Armstrong’s 43.5-48.35, WWV 43-49, River Myst Winery 37-55
Highlights: Dawn Mills 239(666), Ethel Payne 232(563), Catie Dominy 205(457), Vicki Fishbeck 202(573), Cathy Leslie 189(494), Donna Mills 179(491), Mikayla Pike 179(472), Jamie Bush 175(445), Dawn Pike 174(476), Winnie DeLorenzo 173(477), Marlene McAllister 170(438), Kathy Skelly 166(433), Carole Lebel 164(437), Tina James 162(434), Annette Besaw 161(469), Lois Armstrong 161(437), Coleen LaMere 159(409), Myrna Wells 155, Hilary Brothers 154(402), Marsha Ploof 142, Mackenzie Payne 139, Debra Perry 135, Jackie Morrow 134, Jacki Kelly 133, Jean LaJoy 133, Debra Pearl 127, Casey Caldwell 126, Tina Harper 125, Jamie Bennett 120, Toni Scharf 99
Splits: Ethel Payne 3-10(2), Marlene McAllister 3-5-9, Marsha Ploof 3-10, Debra Pearl 5-6, Coleen LaMere 3-10
Results: River Myst Winery 1-Casey’s 3, WWV 0-Shady Brook Farms 4, Armstrong’s 2-Stanton’s 2
Schedule: WWV vs Stanton’s, Armstrong’s vs River Myst Winery, Casey’s vs Shady Brook Farms
