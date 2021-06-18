Dawson’s Meat Cutting pitched its way into a tie for first place in the Ogdensburg Greenbelt Horseshoe League in Thursday’s action.
Dawson’s downed Reynolds Excavating 6-3 and moved into a tie with S&H Electric at 19-8. S&H was shaded by Ogdensburg Bowl 5-4 and Williams Classic Painting blanked Trash-Grass-Snow in the other match of the night.
Standings: S&H Electric 19-8, Dawson’s Meat Cutting 19-8, Ogdensburg Bowl 15-12, Reynold’s Excavating 13-14, William’s Classic Paint 13-14, Trash-Grass-Snow 2-25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.