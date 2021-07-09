Dawson’s Meat Cutting used a 7-2 win over S&H Electric to take over first place in the Greenbelt Horseshoe League in Thursday night’s action.
Reynolds Excavating defeated Trash-Grass-Snow 7-2 and Williams Classic Painting shaded Ogdensburg Bowl 5-4 in the other match of the night.
Standings:
1. Dawson’s Meat Cutting 31-14
2. Ogdensburg Bowl 28-17
3. S&H Electric 26-19
4. Reynold’s Excavating 24-21
5. William’s Classic Paint 22-23
6. Trash-Grass-Snow 4-41
