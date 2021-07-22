S&H Electric used a 9-0 win over Trash-Grass-Snow on Thursday night to move into a first place tie in the Greenbelt Horseshoe League. S&H shares the lead at 35-19 with Dawson’s Meat Cutting which suffered 5-4 loss to Ogdensburg Bowl.
In the other match of the night Reynolds Excavation shaded Williams’ Classic Painting 5-4.
Standings: Dawson’s Meat Cutting 35-19, S&H Electric 35-19 Ogdensburg Bowl 33-21, Reynolds Excavation 29-25, William’s Classic Painting 26-28
