CANTON — The 21st Annual Don Petty-Jerry Smilgin Re-Open Golf Tournament will be held next month at the St. Lawrence Golf Club.
The tournament is scheduled for June 30 and will be in a four-man, captain and crew format. The cost to participate is $60 per player. The entry fee includes a cart, fast food, memorial donation, and prizes.
Registration will take place between 7:30-8:15 a.m. Tee off will be at 8:30 a.m.
The tournament was founded to raise funds for Don Petty’s family, and to present the Don Petty Memorial Award to Section 10’s Most Outstanding Football Player, while honoring individuals’ Outstanding Service to Section 10. The award ceremony next month will be held at 8:15 a.m., before the tournament begins.
The tournament also funds scholarships to the Brian Leonard Summer Football Camp.
To sign up, call, write, e-mail, pony express, carrier pigeon, telegraph, tweet, twitter, text, facebook, or smoke signal: Randy Brown, 56 Stiles Road, Canton, NY 13617, 315-244-0538 or rbrown605@twcny.rr.com.
