The Fall Patriot Run will be held October 9th at the Ogdensburg Dobisky Center. It is a 5K, 3.1 mile, walk/run on the Maple City trail. Walkers and runners will start at 9 a.m. There will be trophies for the first runners, and medals for walkers and runners. It is sponsored by VFW post 2936 and proceeds will go to Veteran’s Day events.
There is a limited supply of this year’s T-shirts and when they are gone last year’s T-shirts will be given out. For more information contact Allan Mooney at 315-393-7904 or at wceam@yahoo.com.
