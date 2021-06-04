Familiar names and a newcomer headed the leaderboard in week four action at the Ben Cordwell Memorial Senior Golf season at the St. Lawrence State Park.
Chuck Ladouceur shot the medalist round of 36 and Don Dodds took overall Low Net honors at 31. Mark MacDougall shot a 38 to second in Low Gross in the A Flight.
Flight A
Low Gross: Chuck Ladouceur 36, Mark MacDougall 38, Ken Johnson 43
Low Net: Bob Martin 32, Bob Simpson 36, Ken Kendall
Flight B
Low Gross: Greg Wall 44, Joe Tracy 47, Jeff Houmiel 47.
Low Net: Don Tebo 35, Bill Taylor 36, Warren Putman 36
Longest Drive: Chuck Ladouceur (Reg), Warren Putman(Sr)
Closest to Pin: Bill Leary 20’6”(Sr), Chuck Ladouceur 6’4” (Reg)
Flight C
Low Gross: Frank Perretta 49, Al Livingston 50, Joe Meyer 53
Low Net: Don Dodds 31, Tim Cummings 32, Bill Morley 37.
50-50: Warren Putman
Birdies: Jeff Houmiel 15, Chuck Ladouceur 18, Bob Simpson
