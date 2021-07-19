The Frederic Remington/Rip Friot Memorial (Rem I) Canoe Race is a 10-mile downstream race on the Oswegatchie River from Heuvelton to Ogdensburg, held on July 24 as part of the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival. The course is flatwater, however there is one shallow water section by Eel Weir State Park and one short portage around the Eel Weir Dam at the six mile mark.
The St. Lawrence Valley Paddlers group is a co-sponsor of the race in 2021 with the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival.
Pre-registration is required and will close on July 23 at 5 p.m.
For more information: https://www.slvpaddlers.org/remington-i
Race Details
The launch is located at the Heuvelton Boat Launch off Lisbon St./Horseshoe Rd. in Heuvelton. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Two buoys will mark both the start and finish lines.
body text: The race start times are First line: 9:30 a.m., second line: 10 a.m.
body text: The Race Finish is 12:30 p.m. at the boat launch, river left, under the Lafayette Street bridge in Ogdensburg. Portable toilets will be available at the start and finish launch and landing sites.
Results will be posted following the race at: slvpaddlers.org/remington-i-race-results and on the SLVP Facebook page.
Race Entry Fees are: $20 solo canoe, kayak or SUP and $35 tandem canoe or kayak, $50 C-4 canoe. Exact change or check payable to Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival is due on race day.
