The 2021 Inaugural Maple City Mixed Doubles Round Robin Pickleball Tournament has been moved to the Pine Street Arena in Potsdam on Saturday because the weather prediction of rain all weekend. .
The tournament will follow the format of the most recent tournament. The cost for registration is $20 per person. Registration will begin at 9 am with play beginning at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.