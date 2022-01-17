Skyway League
Week 19: SH Electric 51-25, Service Master 43-33, SLFCU 36-40, Abar’s 35-41, Obvious Signs 33-43, Doug’s 30-46
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 210(565), Connie McAllister 202(540), Cheryl Doerr 180(451), Vicki Thornhill 172(445), Gayle Gollinger 172, Shelly Sanderson 171(490), Dawn Pike 169(473), Kira Hammond 168(431), Mary Hayes 166(441), Julie Rexford 166, Heidi Czenepak 161(476), Jamie Friot 161(449), Velma Gushea 158(422), Coco Lemieux 157(422), Karen Clary 156(435), Karen Morley 156(407), Holli Hazelton 155(403), Leona Jones 154(404), Debbie Hannan 153(409), Kendra Mitchell 151(418), Winnie DeLorenzo 150(416), Marlene McAllister 148(411), Stacey Gushea 141, Holly Aschenbrenner 139, Lori Potter 137, Morgan Showers 132, Sarah Garnsey 127, Lisa Hammond 126, Amanda Hooper 125
Splits: Heidi Czenepak 4-5, Marlene McAllister 3-10, 5-6-10, Sarah Garnsey 5-7-8
Results: SLFCU 0-Service Master 4, SH Electric 3-Doug’s 1, Abar’s 2-Obvious Signs 2
Schedule: SH Electric vs Abar’s, Obvious Signs vs SLFCU, Doug’s vs Service Master.
Oswegatchie League
Week 20: Casey’s 47.5-32.5, Shady Brook Farms 45-35, Stanton’s 41-39, WWV 38-42, Armstrong’s 37.5-42.5, River Myst Winery 31--49
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 264(651), Jamie Bush 214(578), Dawn Pike 211(556), Annette Besaw 193(518), Dawn Mills 192(518), Debbie Perry 188(467), Winnie DeLorenzo 187(500), Kathy Skelly 188(466), Donna Mills 182(527), Cathy Leslie 182(509), Beth Croteau 180(452), Mikayla Pike 178(488), Lois Armstrong 161, Casey Caldwell 159(431), Marlene McAllister 152(401), Carole Lebel 152, Myrna Wells 152, Marsha Ploof 145(401), Tina James 142, Catie Dominy 142, Jacki Kelly 142, Coleen LaMere 139, Jean LaJoy 102
Splits: Dawn Pike 9-10, 2-7, Kathy Skelly 3-10, Annette Besaw 7-8, Cathy Leslie 3-10, Myrna Wells 5-10, Marlene McAllister 5-6, 4-5-7-8-10
Results: Shady Brook Farms 1-WWV 3, River Myst Winery 0-Casey’s 4, Stanton’s 1-Armstrong’s 3
Schedule: Stanton’s vs River Myst Winery, Shady Brook Farms vs Armstrong’s, WWV vs Casey’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.