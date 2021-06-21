Mel Fitchette and Steve Canizzo took honors in last week’s action from Men’s Wednesday Morning Senior Golf at the St. Lawrence State Park. The league is open to anyone over 50 years of age and players can play whenever able and there is need for makeups play tees off at 8:30 a.m. every week.
Last week Fitchette took Low Gross honors at 46 and Gary Lalonde finished at 47.
The Low Net leaders were Steve Canizzo at 34 and Jeff Houmiel at 35.
