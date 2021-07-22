Steve Garrabrant II and John Briggs both recorded their first holes in one at the St. Lawrence State Park. Garrabrant recorded a hole in one on the ninth hole at the St. Lawrence State park on Friday using a wedge and a Nike-Mojo ball. Corey Albert-Wilkins and Brendon Paquette witnessed the ace. John Briggs of Morristown and Key West Florida recorded a long-time-coming ace on the 18th hole, his first ever, while playing in the Monday Morning Men’s Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Briggs aced the 125-yard hole with his trusty 11-wood while playing his teammate Jim Adams, Gerry Kroeger and Ed Monnat.
Recreational sports: Garrabrant, Briggs record aces at state park course
