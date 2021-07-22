Steve Garrabrant II and John Briggs both recorded their first holes in one at the St. Lawrence State Park. Garrabrant recorded a hole in one on the ninth hole at the St. Lawrence State park on Friday using a wedge and a Nike-Mojo ball. Corey Albert-Wilkins and Brendon Paquette witnessed the ace. John Briggs of Morristown and Key West Florida recorded a long-time-coming ace on the 18th hole, his first ever, while playing in the Monday Morning Men’s Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Briggs aced the 125-yard hole with his trusty 11-wood while playing his teammate Jim Adams, Gerry Kroeger and Ed Monnat.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.