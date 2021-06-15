In the seven-team Men’s Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park, opportunity abounds for a dramatic change in fortunes.
Gary & Aileen’s vaulted into the lead in week five by sharing weekly honors at -11 with Team VanHouse. Gary & Aileen’s now stands first with 13.5 points and Team VanHouse stands second at 15.5.
In week five the Gary & Aileen’s foursome featured Chris Guimond 41, Gary Guimond 39, Greg Guimond 38 and Dick LaVigne 49 while Team VanHouse featured Dick Moore 40, Rob VanHouse 42, Ron VanHouse 40 and Don Hooper 50.
Mike Tooley, Phil Cosmo and Greg Guimond shared medalist honors at 38 and Gary Guimond totalled a 39.
Birdies were recorded by Rob VanHouse on nine, Mike Tooley on three and Tom Hannan on six.
