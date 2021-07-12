There are days when even the best and most well-equipped anglers can be befuddled by the feeding patterns of largemouth and smallmouth bass of Black Lake.
Saturday was one of those days as the Northern New York Bassmasters Club held its third tournament of the 2021 season. Eleven teams came to the weigh-in station with zero weight and 21 teams came in with under nine pounds of total weight.
But the top four teams came with 16 pounds or more led by James Gibson and Joseph Greene who weighed in an 18.20 pounds to place first in a close duel with Jesse Spellicy and Tyler Capella at 18.16 pounds. Third place went to the team of Falcon and Falcon at 17.99 pounds and Marceau and Rutherford took fourth at 16.14 pounds.
James Moore landed the Lunker of the day with a 5.33-pound largemouth.
The first place finish was especially memorable for Gibson.
“The last team event I fished on Black Lake was the last day I ever had the pleasure fishing with my father. That day we took second place and lost by a few ounces, today I can say without a doubt he was with us in the boat and helped get the job done,” said Gibson.🎣
