Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 14: SH Electric 37-19, Service Master 32-24, SLFCU 28-28, Abar’s 26-30 Obvious Signs 24-32, Doug’s 21-35
Highlights: Leona Jones 206(414), Dawn Pike 204(550), Shelly Sanderson 198(453), Mary Hayes 189(563), Vicki Fishbeck 189(541), Sam Downing 175(482), Lori Potter 171(434), Gayle Gollinger 168, Connie McAllister 167(492), Velma Gushea 164(440), Winnie DeLorenzo 160(450), Jamie Friot 156, Holli Hazelton 153(400), Karen Morley 152, Stacy Gushea 150(429), Kira Hammond 149(415), Marlene McAllister 145(426), Sarah Garnsey 145, Deb Hannan 139, Cheryl Doerr 137, Heidi Czenepak 133, Lisa Hammond 132, Coco Lemieux 132, Amanda Hooper 127, Morgan Showers 123, Kendra Mitchell 120, Angie Richards 115
Splits: Dawn Pike 2-7, 4-5, Connie McAllister 3-10, Stacy Gushea 2-7, Cheryl Doerr 3-10
Results: SH Electric 4-SLFCU 0, Doug;s 2-Abar’s 2, Obvious Signs 1-Servie Master 3
Schedule: Abar’s vs Obvious Signs, Service Master vs SLFCU, Doug’s vs SH Electric.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 15: Stanton’s 39-21, Casey’s 37.5-22.5, Shady Brook Farms 34-26, Armstrong’s 24.5-35.5, WWV 24-36, River Myst Winery 21-39
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 220(584), Jamie Bush 215(510), Ethel Payne 210(550), Dawn Mills 201(539), Annette Besaw 201(518), Donna Mills 194(563), Mikayla Pike 183(495), Coleen LaMere 174(431), Winnie DeLorenzo 170(444), Casey Caldwell 167(446), Hilary Brothers 165(461), Tina James 164(422), Debra Perry 160(442), Catie Dominy 159(464), Myrna Wells 155, Linda Hodge 152(423), Cathy Leslie 150(411), Marlene McAllister 148, Nicole Ritchie 144, Jean LaJoy 132, Toni Scharf 130, Marsha Ploof 127, Jamie Bennett 127, Jacki Kelly 126
Splits: Dawn Mills 4-5, Nicole Ritchie 3-10, Jamie Bush 2-5-7, Debra Perry 3-10
Results: WWV 0-River Myst Winery 4, Armstrong’s 1-Casey’s 3, Stanton’s 1-Shady Brook Farms 3
Schedule: Stanton’s vs Casey’s, River Myst Winery vs Shady Brook Farms, Armstrong’s vs WWV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.